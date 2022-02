An investigation is underway into the incident. Photo / File

A man has died in a workplace incident in Carterton.



Emergency services are at the scene of the incident at a transport depot on Waingawa Rd in Carterton, police said.

"A man has been injured and has died at the scene."

The incident took place at 9.30am.

"An investigation is underway and WorkSafe has been notified," police said.

No further information is available at this stage.