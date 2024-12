Emergency services were called to a property in Kotuku St, Elsdon. Image / Google Maps

A man has died in hospital after he was found critically injured in Porirua last weekend.

Police are treating the death as suspicious and want to hear from anyone who has information that could help.

Emergency services were called to a property in Kotuku St in Elsdon in the early hours of Sunday.

They found a 43-year-old man with critical injuries and he was taken to hospital.

Detective Senior Sergeant Peter Middlemiss said the man had since died.