The scene of a man's death at a construction site in Newmarket, Auckland is coned off from the public. Photo / Hayden Woodward

An investigation is under way into how a man died at an Auckland construction site this afternoon.

Police were notified of the incident in which a man was injured and later died at a construction site on Carlton Gore Rd in Newmarket shortly after 1pm.

Emergency services are at the scene and WorkSafe has been notified.

