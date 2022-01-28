Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Man dies after 'well involved' house fire in Panmure, Auckland

Quick Read
Emergency services received reports of a house fire in Benghazi Rd, after 10.50pm on Friday. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Emergency services received reports of a house fire in Benghazi Rd, after 10.50pm on Friday. Photo / Hayden Woodward

NZ Herald

A man has died following a "well involved" house fire in the Auckland suburb of Panmure on Friday night.

Emergency services received reports of a house fire in Benghazi Rd, Panmure, just after 10.50pm on Friday.

A police spokesperson said a man died in the fire.

The incident has been referred to the Coroner. Photo / Hayden Woodward
The incident has been referred to the Coroner. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they received multiple calls around 11pm on Friday about a "well involved" fire in Panmure.

"There was one person found inside the building," he said.

Three fire trucks attended the house fire.

"Police have a scene guard in place at the address, and fire investigators will be attending later today," a police spokesperson said.

The incident has been referred to the Coroner.