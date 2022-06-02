The body of a man has been found after his vehicle was submerged in a Marlborough river.
Police and local fire crews were called to the Pelorus River on Thursday afternoon after reports that a vehicle had been spotted.
The deceased man was found inside the vehicle.
A spokesperson said the National Police Dive Squad managed to recover the body late last night.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The vehicle was recovered this morning.
A post-mortem will be conducted in due course to formally identify the man, they said.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.