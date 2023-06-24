Man dies after suffering medical event in Police custody

A man had died while in police custody for unlawful interference with a vehicle. Photo / Bevan Conley

A man had died while in police custody for unlawful interference with a vehicle. Photo / Bevan Conley

A man has died after suffering a medical event while in police custody in Auckland last night.

At 5.45pm on Saturday, police received reports of a van parked in the middle of the intersection of Mt Albert Rd and Dominion Rd.

“Callers also advised that a man was walking on the road and had been attempting to open the doors of cars stopped at the intersection,” a police spokesperson said.

Police located the man on Dominion Rd a short time later and took him into custody for unlawful interference with a vehicle.

“The man was transported to the Auckland District Custody Unit, however, on arrival officers became concerned for the man’s welfare as he appeared to be suffering a medical event,” police said.

Officers immediately transported the man to hospital but he passed away a short time later.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones at this difficult time,” police said.

Police are making inquiries into the death on behalf of the Coroner, and the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) has also been notified.



