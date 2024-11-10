Advertisement
Man dies after police interaction in central Auckland: Cops begin probe, IPCA notified

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
Police are investigating the death of a man who fell and struck his head during an interaction with police in central Auckland.

Police are investigating the death of a man who fell and struck his head following an interaction with police in central Auckland.

Acting Superintendent Sunny Patel told the Herald investigations are under way following the incident, which occurred on November 4.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified. Police have also launched a critical incident investigation to figure out the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Herald has been told by an anonymous source the man was homeless.

Patel said police were called to a commercial property on Boston Rd, Grafton after a report a man had “become agitated towards staff at the address and paramedics”.

“Police officers arrived and instructed the man to leave,” Patel said.

“Police are still working to establish exactly what has taken place. However, following this, the man has fallen and suffered a serious head injury.”

The man was taken to hospital where he had surgery, Patel said.

The man has since died in hospital.

“Our sympathies are with the man’s family and friends at this time, and we are providing support to the man’s family,” Patel said.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

