Police are investigating the death of a man who fell and struck his head following an interaction with police in central Auckland.

Acting Superintendent Sunny Patel told the Herald investigations are under way following the incident, which occurred on November 4.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified. Police have also launched a critical incident investigation to figure out the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Herald has been told by an anonymous source the man was homeless.