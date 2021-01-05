Man dies after 'jet-ski incident' in Bay of Plenty

Police say enquiries are still ongoing but it appears the man died in a jet-ski incident. Photo / File

The death of a man found in a Bay of Plenty river at the weekend is believed to have been jet-ski related.

The body of the man was found at the Otara River, near the end of Ford St in Ōpōtiki, about 6.40pn on Saturday.

A police spokeswoman said in a statement today that while enquiries were still ongoing, initial indications are that the man's death has occurred "following a jet-ski incident on the river".

The Otara River is about 35 kilometres long and reaches the sea at Ōpōtiki in the eastern Bay of Plenty. It shares its estuary with the Waioeka River.