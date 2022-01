Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash. Photo / Wayne Drought

A person has died 12 days after being critically injured in a Wainuiomata crash.

The 35-year-old man had been in Wellington Hospital since the crash on January 2. His death brings the holiday road toll up to 18 - the highest since 2016/17, and the fourth highest in a decade.

Two other people were in the car at the time of the single vehicle crash, and received minor to moderate injuries.

Police are continuing their inquiries into the circumstances of the crash.