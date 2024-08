A man has died after a police pursuit through Rotorua overnight. Photo / File

A man is dead following an incident that began south of Rotorua last night.

Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Tim Anderson said police were called to the rural area to reports of gunshots being heard about 9pm.

Police found a vehicle of interest and the driver pointed a firearm at police and fled.

No injuries were noted as a result of the gunshots, Anderson said.

The Armed Offenders Squad, a police dog unit and the police Eagle helicopter were sent to the scene.