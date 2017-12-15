Advertisement
Man dead after bulldozer crash in Taranaki

NZ Herald
WorkSafe have been notified and police are assisting at the remote Mt Messenger scene after a man died in a bulldozer crash in Taranaki. Photo / Google

A man has died in a bulldozer crash in Taranaki today.

The bulldozer is reported to have rolled down a bank in a forestry block at around 2pm.

WorkSafe have been notified, and police are assisting at the remote scene, on Mokau Rd, Mt Messenger.

