Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Man critically injured in crash, SH1 north of Auckland temporarily closed

Quick Read
A man was seriously injured after a crash on State Highway 1 north of Auckland. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

A man was seriously injured after a crash on State Highway 1 north of Auckland. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

NZ Herald

State Highway 1 north of Auckland was closed after a crash that left one person critically injured.

A car and truck collided about midday at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Welch Dr, Warkworth.

A man in his 80s was seriously injured and was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

A man in his 80s was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition after a crash. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust
A man in his 80s was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition after a crash. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

The road was closed for some time while the scene was cleared. Motorists were asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

It was re-open by about 4.30pm.