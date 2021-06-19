Man critically injured in crash, SH1 north of Auckland temporarily closed

A man was seriously injured after a crash on State Highway 1 north of Auckland. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

State Highway 1 north of Auckland was closed after a crash that left one person critically injured.

A car and truck collided about midday at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Welch Dr, Warkworth.

A man in his 80s was seriously injured and was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

The road was closed for some time while the scene was cleared. Motorists were asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

It was re-open by about 4.30pm.