Man charged with murder of Emma Field

Man charged with the murder of Emma Field

Police have charged a man with the murder of Emma Field, 22, who died in a house fire in New Plymouth in May.

The man, 31, was also charged with arson, after the investigation into the fatal fire on Devon St West on May 27.

The man is due to appear in the New Plymouth District Court tomorrow.

Detective Inspector Brent Matuku says that since the matter is now before the court, police are unable to comment further.

Emma's family describe her as a "precious angel who grew her wings too soon", and said she was loved beyond words.