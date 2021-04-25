Man charged with murder in Christchurch

Several properties at the Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust in Sydenham were cordoned off at the weekend while Police investigated.

A man has been charged with the murder of a Sydenham resident at the weekend.

The 28-year-old man was arrested last night and will appear in Christchurch District Court this morning.



Police still want to hear from anyone who may have seen the victim's vehicle, a grey Holden Calais with the registration LDE987, on Saturday.

The car is understood to have left the Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust on Brougham St at 11.15am before being abandoned 20 minutes later on Monsaraz Boulevard.



The man was discovered critically injured at the social housing complex located between Gasson St and Waltham Rd is owned by Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust on Saturday.

Emergency services were notified at about 3pm.

Yesterday morning, several police cars were at the site and at least two townhouses were cordoned off as investigators worked behind the scenes.

Anyone who saw the vehicle in the area around that time is asked to call 105.



Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.