Man charged with murder after body found at West Auckland property

Police carried out a scene examination at the Swanson home over the weekend. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police carried out a scene examination at the Swanson home over the weekend. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man was found dead at a Swanson property on Saturday morning.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said the man was previously charged with assault. The man is now due to appear in the Waitākere District Court tomorrow charged with murder.

Proctor said the man who died was 65-year-old Aucklander David Keith Yates.

Police are not seeking anyone else in connection Yates' death at this time.

Police initially said the death was being treated as unexplained, but a homicide investigation was launched on Monday.

Earlier this week, a 31-year-old man was arrested in relation to the death.

The man has been charged with assaulting a person he is in a family relationship with between November 12 and 13 in Swanson.

He has also been charged with resisting a constable acting in the execution of his duty on November 14.

He appeared in Waitākere District Court on Monday.