The man will reappear in court next month. Photo / File

A Lower Hutt man has been arrested over allegations he ran an illegal gambling operation and laundered money.

The accused appeared in court this week on charges under the Gambling Act 2003 and money laundering charges under the Crimes Act.

He was granted name suppression and will reappear in court next month to enter a plea.

The money laundering charges carry a maximum sentence of seven years imprisonment.

DIA Gambling director Dave Robson said gambling is a regulated activity.

"While we cannot talk about the details of cases while they are before the courts, limiting opportunities for gambling-related crimes like money laundering is a key focus of the Gambling Act."