Man charged with kidnapping after teen girl found dead on Auckland motorway

A person has died following an incident on the South Western Motorway about 3.20am. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A 20-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the kidnapping of a 19-year-old woman who was found dead on Auckland’s southwestern motorway today.

Police were alerted to the incident on State Highway 20 in Auckland around 3.20am.

A police spokesperson said they were advised the car had crashed and found the dead woman at the scene. An earlier press release described it as a “serious incident” and said one person had been arrested.

Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said a local man has today appeared in Counties Manukau District Court charged with kidnapping, driving while forbidden and refusing officers’ request for blood.

Further charges were likely, Adkin said.

Police investigate the scene of a fatal crash this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Earlier, Adkin said police were launching a homicide investigation over the woman’s death and that a 20-year-old was helping with their inquiries.

“Police extend our sincere condolences to the deceased woman’s friends and family at this difficult time,” said Adkin.

Adkin also said police were appealing to anyone who might have been driving on the motorway at the time to come forward.

“We are appealing to any witnesses with dash cameras to review their footage and contact us if they have any imagery that may assist with our investigation,” Adkin said.

A teenager died following an incident on the Southwestern Motorway about 3.20am. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Formal identification processes were also taking place.

Police said anyone with information could fill out an online report with the reference 221226/9917 or provide details anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

A witness said the vehicle involved had come to a halt facing the wrong way on the motorway.

“A team of police staff including Serious Crash Unit, photography and detectives were at the scene, and the vehicle had moderate damage to the front. The boot was also open.”

The road between Puhinui and State Highway 20B onramp and the Roscommon Rd and Cavendish Drive onramp was closed for several hours while police carried out their investigation, disrupting traffic to and from the airport, with motorists forced to take a different southern route.















