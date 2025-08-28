Advertisement
Man charged with importing 3g blocks of meth disguised as lollies

Neil Reid
By
Senior reporter·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

A leading drug researcher believes it’s likely there are more meth-laced lollies in the community, but is confident the delivery to Auckland City Mission was unintentional.

A year has passed since a serious national health alert was launched: lollies laced with methamphetamine had been distributed in food parcels by the Auckland City Mission. Lives were in danger - but whose? The hunt was on. Neil Reid spoke to those who led the response on that first

