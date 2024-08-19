The lollies were found to contain methamphetamine. Photo / NZ Drug Foundation

Auckland police say 75 blocks of methamphetamine disguised as Rinda-brand lollies have now made it into the community, coming as they begin investigating security camera footage from the City Mission.

The Auckland City Mission reported one of their food parcel recipients had inadvertently received a “funny tasting” lolly last Tuesday. Mission staff then tried the supposed lollies, agreed they tasted odd, then began to “feel funny”.

In the following days, it was revealed Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) and two families being cared for by the charity had received the lollies and had fallen unwell. A staff member was hospitalised after trying one. RMHC received the parcels from the City Mission.

Police have been trying to track the lollies down in the community, lest another person try eating one.

Today, Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said police had obtained security camera footage from the Auckland City Mission’s centre on Boston Rd in Grafton.