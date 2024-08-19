Advertisement
Meth lollies: Auckland police find more sweets, begin investigating City Mission’s CCTV footage

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
The lollies were found to contain methamphetamine. Photo / NZ Drug Foundation

Auckland police say 75 blocks of methamphetamine disguised as Rinda-brand lollies have now made it into the community, coming as they begin investigating security camera footage from the City Mission.

The Auckland City Mission reported one of their food parcel recipients had inadvertently received a “funny tasting” lolly last Tuesday. Mission staff then tried the supposed lollies, agreed they tasted odd, then began to “feel funny”.

In the following days, it was revealed Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) and two families being cared for by the charity had received the lollies and had fallen unwell. A staff member was hospitalised after trying one. RMHC received the parcels from the City Mission.

Police have been trying to track the lollies down in the community, lest another person try eating one.

Today, Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said police had obtained security camera footage from the Auckland City Mission’s centre on Boston Rd in Grafton.

“Footage will be processed over the coming days to then be analysed for further lines of inquiry,” Baldwin said.

“This part of the inquiry involves detailed work and will take some time to work through.”

He said police had now recovered 44 of the lollies from the community. Police believed there were about 75 lollies that got into the community in total, he said.

“While we have 44 of the blocks in our custody, we are still working through a raft of information provided by families that they also received some of these lollies,” Baldwin said.

Another man needed medical attention after eating a supposed lolly over the weekend, the said.

- More to come








