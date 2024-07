In today's headlines with Chereè Kinnear, criticism for AT boss, exorcism abuse claims and another legal win for Donald Trump.

A police officer has been injured after a crash in Hamilton.

Hamilton City area commander Inspector Andrea McBeth said police activated their lights and sirens about 10.50am this morning after a vehicle of interest was spotted driving in Nawton.

When the driver continued, police followed the vehicle along Vernall St.

“The driver turned into a driveway, exited, and attempted to flee the scene on foot but was swiftly arrested around 11am,” McBeth said.