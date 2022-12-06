A 56-year-old man is due to appear in Wellington District Court this month.

A 56-year-old man is due to appear in Wellington District Court this month.

A 56-year-old man is facing careless driving charges after two pedestrians were hit in a crash in Wellington.

Emergency services were called to the corner of St Mary St and Tinakori Rd shortly before 7pm on August 31.

Both pedestrians were taken to Wellington Regional Hospital, one in critical condition and the other in a serious condition.

Rachael Mary Davin, 76, later died.

Police said today a 56-year-old man was due to appear in Wellington District Court on December 20, charged with careless driving causing death and careless driving causing injury.











