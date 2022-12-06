Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Man charged with careless driving after pedestrians hit in crash

Georgina Campbell
By
Quick Read
A 56-year-old man is due to appear in Wellington District Court this month.

A 56-year-old man is due to appear in Wellington District Court this month.

A 56-year-old man is facing careless driving charges after two pedestrians were hit in a crash in Wellington.

Emergency services were called to the corner of St Mary St and Tinakori Rd shortly before 7pm on August 31.

Read More

Both pedestrians were taken to Wellington Regional Hospital, one in critical condition and the other in a serious condition.

Rachael Mary Davin, 76, later died.

Police said today a 56-year-old man was due to appear in Wellington District Court on December 20, charged with careless driving causing death and careless driving causing injury.




Latest from New Zealand