Man charged with burglary of flood-damaged home in Nelson

Police have charged a 32-year-old man in relation to burglaries of a flood-damaged and yellow-stickered house in Nelson. Photo / NZME

Police have charged a 32-year-old man in relation to burglaries of a flood-damaged and yellow-stickered house in Nelson.

A large number of valuables and sentimental items were taken from the home, which police said had been burgled three times over "a number" of days.

A significant amount of stolen property had yet to be recovered.

The man was to appear in the Nelson District Court today.

Police in Nelson earlier called on the community to report any suspicious behaviour in their neighbourhoods after flood-affected homes were targeted by burglars.

Nelson bays area commander inspector Matt Scoles said at least three yellow-stickered homes had been burgled in one week in August.