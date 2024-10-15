The Government may intervene after Wellington City Council's airport shares decision and Sir Cliff Richard plans New Zealand shows. Video / NZ Herald, Getty Images

A man has been charged with attempted murder over a crash that left a woman with serious injuries.

Police said a 24-year-old man has been charged after allegedly intentionally crashing a vehicle he was driving with a female passenger.

The crash happened on Adams Rd about 7.36pm on August 3 in the South Auckland suburb of Manurewa.

Counties Manukau CIB detective inspector Shaun Vickers said the female victim, who was known to the man, suffered multiple serious injuries after the vehicle ploughed into a parked truck.