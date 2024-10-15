Advertisement
Man charged with attempted murder over Manurewa car crash that seriously injured passenger

NZ Herald
A man has been charged with attempted murder over a crash that left a woman with serious injuries.

Police said a 24-year-old man has been charged after allegedly intentionally crashing a vehicle he was driving with a female passenger.

The crash happened on Adams Rd about 7.36pm on August 3 in the South Auckland suburb of Manurewa.

Counties Manukau CIB detective inspector Shaun Vickers said the female victim, who was known to the man, suffered multiple serious injuries after the vehicle ploughed into a parked truck.

“Our investigation team has been working round the clock to piece together the events leading up to and surrounding this incident,” he said.

Vickers said the victim has since been discharged from hospital and was continuing to recover from injuries sustained during the incident.

The man is due in the Manukau District Court on Wednesday.

As the matter is now before the court, police are limited in providing further comment.

