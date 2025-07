Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

A 35-year-old woman has been charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to a Christchurch church at the weekend.

But she cannot be named.

Photo / George Heard

Emergency services were called to the QE2 branch of the Life Church in New Brighton at 2.30pm on Sunday.

The woman was arrested and charged with arson soon after.