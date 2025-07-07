She appeared in the Christchurch District Court today before Judge Deirdre Orchard.
She was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody until her next court date.
Her lawyer hoped to have her case called again tomorrow to give her time to have a bail address approved.
Judge Orchard refused the request.
She said it was appropriate for the woman to be remanded in custody until her case is called again on July 30.
Suppression was granted on the basis of protecting the woman’s fair trial rights.
She indicated she wanted her case moved to a North Island court.