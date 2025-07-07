But areas of improvement were found, including needing more monitoring of staff internet use and stronger filtering mechanisms to “guard against inappropriate or harmful content being accessed or downloaded”.

There was also a recommendation for better oversight of all police-owned devices, including those “that sit outside the Police network for legitimate work purposes”.

“Police is an extremely complex workplace and different levels of security settings will always be required by some staff for lawful policing purposes. Some staff also require devices that operate outside the central Police system.

“However, the review has made it very clear the current settings are not robust enough and urgent attention is required. The report includes recommendations to strengthen the settings.”

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers released the results on Monday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Chambers said police would re-introduce audits of data and internet usage on police devices, a process that he said was halted four to five years ago. This will recommence “as soon as possible”.

Police will also initiate “an assessment of Police-owned standalone devices which operate outside the Police network”.

“While there are legitimate work reasons for such devices, clarity is needed around the oversight of them.”

He has requested a plan to consider the review’s recommendation and address key issues to be done quickly and he expects further decisions to be made within the month.

Among the report’s recommendations are:

Deploy advanced filtering mechanisms to block unauthorised websites

Enhance monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to use of internet outside policy

Implement tools to gain visibility into the security posture of unmanaged devices

Invest in centralised logging and analysis tools to improve visibility into user activity and network traffic

Allocate resources to continuous monitoring and incident response

Develop procedures for regular review and analysis of monitoring data

When Chambers announced the review, he said “personal use of Police technology is limited and users must agree to abide by Police values and standards of behaviour when using their devices”.

“Generally, Police devices are blocked from accessing categories of websites and services that are illegal or banned or those that could adversely affect Police ICT systems.

“Other websites which are categorised as potentially hosting unwanted or offensive material require the user to agree the interaction is necessary and in line with the Police code of conduct.

“There are some exemptions for police staff whose work requires access to content that is blocked on most Police devices, such as for investigative purposes.”