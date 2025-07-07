Former Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Police have released the results of a rapid review into their IT systems and devices, finding there are “opportunities to strengthen and tighten controls on this use”.
The review was launched in May following the resignation of then-deputy commissioner Jevon McSkimming after allegations objectionable material was found on hiswork computer.
Police say the use of police devices, including laptops and cell phones, and access to police-held information is governed by strict Police Instructions. Police conduct checks on individual devices if and when concerns are raised.
Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said on Monday that the review found police had a ”range of modern security controls which protect Police information and systems from malicious activity”.
“Most user activity is logged in line with good industry practice and there is clear guidance and expectations for staff around acceptable use,” he said.
But areas of improvement were found, including needing more monitoring of staff internet use and stronger filtering mechanisms to “guard against inappropriate or harmful content being accessed or downloaded”.
There was also a recommendation for better oversight of all police-owned devices, including those “that sit outside the Police network for legitimate work purposes”.
“Police is an extremely complex workplace and different levels of security settings will always be required by some staff for lawful policing purposes. Some staff also require devices that operate outside the central Police system.