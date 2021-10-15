Man charged with attempted murder after Nelson stabbing

Police responded to an incident at an address on Waimea Road, Nelson, at about 1pm October 15, 2021.

A 40-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Nelson this afternoon.

Police responded to an incident at an address on Waimea Road at about 1pm today.

A 47-year-old male had been stabbed.

Detective Sergeant Mark Kaveney said in a statement the 47-year-old was taken to Nelson Hospital with serious injuries and following surgery is in a stable condition.

A 40-year-old man, known to the victim, was taken into custody at the scene.

The man has been charged with attempted murder and will be appearing in Nelson District Court tomorrow, October 16.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.