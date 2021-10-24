Man charged in relation to Waikanae serious firearms incident

A man will face significant charges after a serious firearms incident in Waikanae. Photo / NZME

By RNZ

A 32-year-old man will face significant charges after a serious firearms incident in Waikanae today.

The man is due to appear in the Porirua District Court tomorrow where he will face 14 charges including aggravated robbery, threatening to kill, kidnapping and using a firearm against a law enforcement officer.

Police said other charges are also being considered.

"As the seriousness of these charges indicate, this was an extremely distressing incident for members of the Waikanae community who were simply going about their day," Detective Inspector Eddie Sutherland said.

"We continue to ensure these victims have support and ask anyone who has not yet come forward to contact us.

"We would also like to thank the community and can reassure them we are not looking for any other suspects in relation to today's events."

Police have requested any CCTV or dash camera footage which might have captured the incident that allegedly began in Peka Peka and concluded in Waikanae.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 211024/1246.

Information can be passed on anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.