A 20-year-old man will appear in court today after presenting a fake gun in Christchurch this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report of someone thought to have been seen with a firearm on Worchester Street, Linwood at about 9am.

"Police attended and took a 20-year-old man into custody. He has been charged in relation to presenting an imitation firearm and is due to appear in court today."