The incident took at Hotel Waterloo & Backpackers on Bunny St at around 9.50pm last night. Photo / George Heard

A person has suffered "horrific injuries" and been left in hospital in a critical condition after a stabbing in inner-city Wellington.

The incident took at Hotel Waterloo & Backpackers on Bunny St at around 9.50pm last night, with police finding a person there who had received "multiple stab wounds".

"They were transported to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition where they remain," police said.

"This was a very serious attack that resulted in the victim sustaining horrific injuries."

A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

He has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and appeared in the Wellington District Court this morning.

"Police have spoken to a number of witnesses but would like to hear from anyone we haven't spoken to who may have information that can assist us," police said.

"Anyone who has information is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 220226/9847."

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.