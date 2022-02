Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Pakowhai Road, Hastings.

Police say the crash, involving a motorbike and a car, was about 1pm.

Initial indications are there are serious injuries.

Road closures are being put in place at Richmond Road and Pakowhai Road and at Evenden Road and Pakowhai Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.