Man charged after allegedly setting fire to house in Titirangi, West Auckland

The Armed Offenders Squad, police, fire and St John Ambulance all rushed to the incident. Video / Hayden Woodward

A man who allegedly started a fire in a house during a standoff with police before jumping off the balcony has been charged and is due to appear in court this afternoon.

The man was arrested in Titirangi, West Auckland, overnight. He is accused of assaulting a woman and damaging her household items, and threatening another man.

Police said officers were called to a house on Waimā Cres about midnight after a report of a family harm incident.

When officers arrived, everyone in the house came outside - except for a man who said he had a firearm.

"Noises of damage were heard inside the property and a cordon was set up around the address."

Properties around the house had to be evacuated.

"The male remained inside the address and was observed throwing items from the balcony."

Police staff at the scene of an incident in Titirangi overnight. Photo / Alex Burton

The man then allegedly started a fire inside the house and jumped off the balcony, police said.

A man, 46, has been charged with intentionally damaging a property by fire, assaulting a woman and intentionally damaging household items belonging to her, and threatening to do grievous bodily harm to a man.

He is scheduled to appear at Waitākere District Court this afternoon.

A witness told the Herald the house had caught fire and fire engines were soon at the scene.

A scene guard remains at the property this morning. Officers could be seen wearing full protective gear as they approached the house.

A number of police cars were seen outside the property.

Inquiries are continuing, police said.