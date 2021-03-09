Man burned in caravan fire in Ashburton

A man is in hospital after suffering burns in a caravan fire in Ashburton late last night. Photo / File

A man is in hospital after suffering burns in a caravan fire at an Ashburton holiday park overnight.

Fire crews, ambulance staff and police were called to the Coronation Park Holiday Park, on East St, about 11pm.

A Southern fire communications spokesman said the caravan was well alight when they arrived.

Firefighters gave first aid to the burned man before before paramedics arrived.

He was taken to hospital. It is not known how serious his burns are.

No one else was injured in the fire and no other caravans were in danger, the spokesman said.