Man arrested in relation to Sandringham hit and run

Police have charged a 47-year-old man over the hit and run in Auckland at the weekend. Photo / File

A man has been arrested following a hit and run in Sandringham at the weekend.

An Auckland pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit on Sandringham Rd, between Skeates Ave and Farrelly Ave, near the Wesley Community Centre about 4am on Sunday.

A 47-year-old has been arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

Detective Sergeant Scott Wilson said police had also seized a Nissan Pathfinder which will now undergo forensic examination.

"Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident and we'd like to thank members of the public for their assistance."

Police had earlier appealed to members of the public who may have seen the vehicle or who had any further information about the driver to come forward.

As part of their investigation Police examined CCTV footage of the incident.