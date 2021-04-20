Man arrested in relation to Sandringham hit and run

A man has been arrested following a hit and run in Sandringham at the weekend.
An Auckland pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit on Sandringham Rd, between Skeates Ave and Farrelly Ave, near the Wesley Community Centre about 4am on Sunday.
A 47-year-old has been arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.
Detective Sergeant Scott Wilson said police had also seized a Nissan Pathfinder which will now undergo forensic examination.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
"Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident and we'd like to thank members of the public for their assistance."
Police had earlier appealed to members of the public who may have seen the vehicle or who had any further information about the driver to come forward.
As part of their investigation Police examined CCTV footage of the incident.
Read More
- Sandringham hit and run: Police to search CCTV footage - NZ Herald
- Man in hospital in serious condition after Auckland hit-and-run on Sandringham Rd - NZ Herald
- Hit-and-run leaves man with serious head injuries - NZ Herald
- Hastings hit and run: Car located following incident which left man critically injured - NZ Her...
- 'Disturbing' hit-and-run in Lower Hutt: Mum of two in ICU as police hunt car - NZ Herald
- Person critical after hit-and-run in Kawhia, Waikato - NZ Herald