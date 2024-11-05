“Let us remember that the walls of a masjid are strong, but they are not our true foundation. Our true foundation is our faith, our love, our patience, and our unity. These are the stones that no fire can burn, no attack can weaken, and no words can shake.”
Dr Muhammad Sajjad, president of the Islamic Council of New Zealand, says the Islamic community is scared and he wants to reassure the community police are investigating today’s the fire.
Sajjad said there had been an increased number of concerning incidents related to religion and race-based crime that community members had reported to authorities in the past couple of months.
“The people are a bit concerned about the increasing numbers of such incidents.”
Taaj Mohamed, president of the nearby New Lynn Islamic Centre, says his organisation was dismayed at the attack.
