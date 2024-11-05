“Let us remember that the walls of a masjid are strong, but they are not our true foundation. Our true foundation is our faith, our love, our patience, and our unity. These are the stones that no fire can burn, no attack can weaken, and no words can shake.”
President of the Islamic Council of New Zealand Dr Muhammad Sajjad says the Islamic community is scared and he wants to reassure the community police are investigating today’s fire but it is still early days.
Sajjad said there had been an increased number of concerning incidents related to religion and race-based crime that members of the community had reported to authorities in the past couple of months.
“The people are a bit concerned about the increasing numbers of such incidents.”
The president of the nearby New Lynn Islamic Centre Taaj Mohamed says his organisation is dismayed at the suspected arson attack.
Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.