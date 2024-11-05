Police and fire investigators quickly established the fire was deliberately lit when they arrived on the scene, McNeill said.

“Police are following positive lines of inquiry to locate the person responsible,” he said.

“At this early stage, police are still investigating possible motive and we cannot say at this point that it is a hate-related crime.

“We are providing support to the Muslim community and want to reassure the wider community we are working hard to locate the person responsible.”

Imam Reza mosque in New Lynn, Auckland, suffered an attack and damage with fire and police on site. Photos / Mike Scott

He said there would be “an increased police presence around mosques” around Auckland “to ensure the community feel safe”.

McNeill has asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident or knew anything about it to contact police and reference file number 241105/3764.

A glass door at the back of the mosque had been smashed and it appeared this was the offender’s entry point under the cover of darkness.

‘Tried to harm us’: Mosque chairman defiant

A man connected to the Astley Ave religious centre told the Herald police were focusing on a back window found smashed this morning.

A glass door is smashed as police investigate at fire at New Lynn's Imam Reza Mosque. Photo / Raphael Franks

“It’s crazy,” he said.

“Doing things like this just creates more hatred, more fear.”

The fire was so intense plastic chairs had melted in the blaze, he said.

Nobody was inside the building at the time of the fire.

“I’m just glad no one was hurt, that it wasn’t during prayer time,” he said.

Mosque chairman Feridoun Salehi said in a message to his community: “There are those who tried to harm us, to shake the very foundations of our sacred space.

“Let us remember that the walls of a masjid are strong, but they are not our true foundation. Our true foundation is our faith, our love, our patience, and our unity. These are the stones that no fire can burn, no attack can weaken, and no words can shake.”

Imam Reza mosque in New Lynn, Auckland, suffered an attack and damage with fire and police on site. Photos / Mike Scott

President of the Islamic Council of New Zealand Dr Muhammad Sajjad says the Islamic community is scared and he wants to reassure the community police are investigating today’s fire but it is still early days.

Sajjad said there had been an increased number of concerning incidents related to religion and race-based crime that members of the community had reported to authorities in the past couple of months.

“The people are a bit concerned about the increasing numbers of such incidents.”

The president of the nearby New Lynn Islamic Centre Taaj Mohamed says his organisation is dismayed at the suspected arson attack.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.