The incident occurred in St Heliers Bay Rd. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

A man has been arrested following a random and unprovoked stabbing at a Four Square store in St Heliers last night.

Police said they were called to reports of a highly intoxicated man running with a knife in a convenience store in St Heliers Bay Rd at about 7.30pm.

The man hit out at two people with the knife. One victim, a man received minor injuries, police said.

"It appears as though he has injured someone with the knife, who was taken to hospital to get treated," police said.

The man arrested by police, aged in his 20s, will appear in court tomorrow.

Foodstuffs NZ head of public relations Emma Wooster said the incident at the Four Square St Heliers was completely random and unprovoked involving a customer in the store.

"Police and ambulance were immediately called. They all arrived quickly.

"This is a terrible thing to have happened, we're extremely thankful no one was seriously injured and we're doing all we can to support the customer who was hurt and the team members in the store at the time," she said.

Wooster said Foodstuffs has a continued and high focus on keeping staff and customers safe, saying violence or abuse of any kind is never tolerated in our stores.

"While random incidents like this one may not always be preventable, this sad event shows just how much we must continue our focus on safety, using all the tools and measures we have available to help us to keep our teams and customers safe every day," she said.