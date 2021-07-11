Man arrested following serious assault at The Albany pub on Auckland's North Shore

A 25-year-old man was critically injured at The Albany bar and restaurant on Auckland's North Shore on Friday night. Photo / Google

A 25-year-old man was critically injured at The Albany bar and restaurant on Auckland's North Shore on Friday night. Photo / Google

A man has been arrested after he allegedly seriously assaulted a 25-year-old man at The Albany bar and restaurant on Auckland's North Shore on Friday night.

Police were notified of the incident at 11.45pm that night and found the younger man seriously injured at the pub when they arrived.

"A 56-year-old man was arrested on Saturday night and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm," a police spokeswoman said.

The man will appear in the North Shore District Court on July 15.

When contacted, a man at The Albany would not comment and said it was a "private matter".

St John Ambulance said they attended a callout at 11.13pm on Friday, and sent two ambulances and one first response unit.

A spokesman said the man was transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.