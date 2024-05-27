St John urged to assess its call-taking process, elderly migrants tell of abuse by New Zealand children and Papua New Guinea considers foreign support.

A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly speeding across Auckland in a rental car and clipping another vehicle during the process.

At 7.12pm, a Road Policing Officer saw a Nissan Qashqai speeding along the Northern Motorway from Warkworth to Auckland.

Waitematā Road Policing Manager, Senior Sergeant Andrew Hawkins, says a Road Policing unit clocked the vehicle excessively driving over the speed limit near Moir Hill Rd.

He said police spotted the speeding vehicle, which had been confirmed as a rental car, as it travelled south past Oteha Valley Rd.

“It was signalled to stop near Greville Rd, however it has failed to do so before clipping another vehicle and continuing to travel at high speed.”

Hawkins said the vehicle was then seen getting off the motorway and parking at a Hobson St address where the driver was taken quickly into custody.

“Again, we are thankful there were no injuries to members of our community during this incident,” he said.

“This manner of driving was extremely reckless and had the potential to cause serious harm to a number of people.

“We hope this arrest brings reassurance to our community that we are continuing to hold those choosing to engage in this dangerous behaviour to account.”

A 29-year-old man was remanded in custody and will reappear in North Shore District Court on June 17 on multiple driving-related charges.