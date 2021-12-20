Man arrested after Palmerston North hit-and-run

A 67-year-old man was injured while crossing the road on Grey St around 12.30pm yesterday. Photo / Google

A man has been arrested after police said a driver "deliberately hit" an elderly man in Palmerston North over the weekend and then fled the scene.

A 67-year-old man was hospitalised with serious injuries after being hit while crossing the road on Grey St around 12.30pm yesterday.

Police believe the man became involved in a verbal altercation with a driver, before it appeared the driver "deliberately hit" him and left.

Police found the car unattended in Rangitikei St a short time later.

Today a 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in the Palmerston North District Court on Thursday.

The elderly man was discharged from Palmerston North Hospital today.