Man arrested after firearms incident leads to discovery of guns and drugs at South Auckland house

A 30-year-old man has been arrested after a firearms incident in Manurewa late last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A 30-year-old man has been arrested after a firearms incident in Manurewa late last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A man has been arrested after a firearms incident led to police finding illegal weapons, ammunition and drugs at a property in South Auckland.

Police were called to a house in Manurewa about 11.30pm yesterday after reports that a gun had been fired.

Police arrived and cordoned off the property. Officers faced a man, 30, who was said to be "extremely aggressive and uncooperative", a police spokeswoman said.

"A police dog was deployed, allowing police to arrest the man and bring him under control.

"The man suffered an injury during the arrest and is receiving treatment for this in Middlemore Hospital."

While police were at the property, they found a number of other illegal firearms - as well as ammunition and drugs, police said.

All have since been seized.

At the scene last night, several police cars stood outside the property, as well as an ambulance vehicle.

Police were also seen speaking to a number of people.

The man involved is now facing a number of charges as a result.