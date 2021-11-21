Man arrested after chopper called to find driver on the run in Hawke's Bay

A helicopter from Gisborne lands on Hastings Boys' High School grounds to pick up police for an operation in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Warren Buckland

A 32-year-old man has been arrested after several hours of near-siege conditions for schools and residents in Hawke's Bay.

Police confirmed late Monday that the arrested man had been sought following an incident in the Hastings suburb Flaxmere in the morning, sparking a hunt involving armed police, dogs and a helicopter.

The man was arrested in Taradale, about 15km from the scene of the alleged incidents which sparked the operation. He was expected to face several charges, police said.

"We understand this was a distressing incident and we'd like to thank the public for their patience while Police responded," a police statement read.

Little had been released on the nature of the incident, but both Flaxmere Primary School and Irongate Primary School, also in Flaxmere, were locked down late-morning as police responded amid worries a man may have had a firearm. The schools were back to normal by midday.

A helicopter joined the search and landed near Hastings Boys' High School before picking up passengers - understood to be police.

An armed police officer chats to traffic in Flaxmere on Monday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

Police confirmed the chopper was linked to the operation, and they were seeking a "priority offender",a spokesperson said at the time.

It was at least the second callout involving armed police in Napier and Hastings in barely 12 hours.

Police received a report of an assault on McLaren Cr, Onekawa, about 9.50pm on Sunday, again amid reports of possible involvement of a firearm.

Media staff in Wellington reported it appeared one person was injured, but no details were available.

The Armed offender Squad was not thought to have become involved, but several police staff were seen around McLaren Cr and Venable Ave with firearms over as much as the next hour.