A police car blocks off Balmacewen Rd this morning. Photo / Staff photographer

Armed police arrested a man on intimidation and damage charges at a suburban Dunedin property this morning.

A police spokeswoman said officers executed a search warrant at an address on Balmacewen Rd about 9.15am today.

One man was arrested on historical charges of intimidation and damage.

Police remained at the address and inquiries are ongoing, the spokeswoman said.

A witness reported seeing a large police presence blocking off the street, including members of the armed offenders squad.