Man arrested after alleged backpackers stabbing in Parnell, central Auckland

Police on the scene after a stabbing incident at the Backpackers City Garden Lodge in Parnell yesterday. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A man has been arrested and charged after an alleged backpackers stabbing in one of Auckland's most upmarket suburbs.

The 33-year-old has appeared in the Auckland District Court today after an incident at a boarding house on St Georges Bay Rd, Parnell, yesterday afternoon.

He has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police and emergency services were called to the City Garden Lodge backpackers yesterday after reports that a man had been stabbed in the back.

Two witnesses told the Herald they had seen three people - including the victim - covered in blood after what is understood to have been an argument.

The victim, a man who neighbours said was in his 20s, was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.

However, an Auckland District Health Board spokeswoman confirmed this afternoon the victim was no longer in their care.

As well as today's arrest, a woman was arrested at the scene yesterday. It is believed the two people arrested are a couple.