Man admits murdering father and half-brother in Hawera

Nathan Frost appeared via AVL in the Wellington High Court. Photo / File

A man accused of murdering his father and half-brother has pleaded guilty.

Nathan Frost, 21, appeared at the High Court in Wellington this morning via audio-visual link from New Plymouth.

Frost killed his half-brother Regan Frost-Lawn, 15, and father Stephen John Frost, 55, on January 18 at a residential address in Hāwera.

This morning he pleaded guilty to both charges.

He appeared before Honorable Justice Mallon, who said she was satisfied the defendant was fit to stand trial. He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 27.