Man accused of murdering baby Hope appears in court

The Invercargill High Court. Photo / Supplied

The man accused of murdering baby Hope Elizabeth McFall-Schultz appeared at the High Court in Invercargill for a pre-trial callover this morning.

Daniel Wallis, 24 is accused of killing five-month-old Hope in Invercargill on January 21 this year.

Wallis, who is remanded on bail in Nelson, appeared via AVL from the Nelson District Court. He was represented by his lawyer Michael Vesty.

Justice Cameron Mander appeared via AVL from the High Court at Christchurch while Crown lawyer Mike Brownlie was present in Invercargill.

What was discussed during the callover cannot be reported due to court media rules.

Wallis was remanded with bail to continue until his next court appearance, another pre-trial callover, on February 13.