Leigh Matthew Frederick Beer has been charged with murdering Emma Field. Photo / Tara Shaskey

The man accused of murdering his partner before allegedly setting fire to the house at which her body was found is facing a new violence charge.

Leigh Matthew Frederick Beer, 31, was charged with arson and murder following the death of Taranaki woman Emma Field, 21, on May 27.

It is believed the pair were in a relationship at the time of her death.

On Friday, Beer appeared in the High Court at New Plymouth, where the Crown laid a charge of injuring with intent to injure against him.

The fresh charge relates to the death of Field. While Beer is yet to enter a plea to the new charge, not-guilty pleas were confirmed in relation to the counts of murder and arson.

Field's body was found at a Devon St West address in New Plymouth following a fire that ripped through the century-old house that was divided into flats.

After an extensive investigation that involved forensic fire investigators, Beer was arrested and charged on July 7.

At today's hearing, which was attended by a number of family and friends of both Beer and Field, defence lawyer Julian Hannam made an application for electronically monitored bail on behalf of Beer, which the Crown opposed.

After hearing the submissions, Justice David Gendall reserved his decision.

A new trial date of June 12, 2023, was set down and is expected to run for three weeks.