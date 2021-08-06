Man, 50, charged - two in hospital after alleged attack in Ohoka

Police and ambulance at the scene of the serious incident. Photo / George Heard

A 50-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to injure after an alleged attack in Ohoka landing two people in hospital.

Emergency services were called to a property on Mandalea Rd in Ohoka, on the outskirts of Christchurch, about 4.20 this afternoon amid reports of a "small number of people being injured".

The man was taken into custody and is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on Saturday, a police spokesperson said.

"The exact circumstances of what occurred are being determined," police said this afternoon.

A St John spokeswoman told the Herald two people had been transported to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition and a third person was treated at the scene.