Police and emergency services at the incident at the Gull New Lynn near the intersection of Clark St and Portage Rd. Video Hayden Woodward / NZME / Supplied

A 21-year-old man is due to appear in court in relation to an incident at a petrol station in West Auckland yesterday.

Police confirmed the man is set to appear in the Waitakere District Court this morning after a serious incident at the Gull service station in New Lynn.

He has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Two other people arrested yesterday have since been released without charges, police said.





Authorities are still working to figure out the circumstances leading up to another person being injured.

The victim is said to be in a critical condition in hospital, police said.

Police at the incident at the Gull New Lynn near the intersection of Clark St and Portage Rd. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Members of the public are being urged to contact authorities immediately if they have any information or video footage that may help them in their investigations.

“Police would like to reassure the public that this was an isolated incident and they are seeking no one else in connection to it.”

More to come.