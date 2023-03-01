Police and emergency services are responding to a “serious incident” at a petrol station in Auckland’s New Lynn where one person was left with critical injuries.

Police said the incident was at the Gull New Lynn near the intersection of Clark St and Portage Rd.

Police and an ambulance were called at about 6:30pm. St John said it responded to the incident with two ambulances, one manager and two rapid response vehicles.

One person was taken to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition, St John said.

Police said they are at the scene making inquiries into what happened.

“We would encourage anyone who may have seen what happened who has not yet spoken to police to please come forward,” a spokesperson said.

The police helicopter is continuing to circle above the suburb in West Auckland. Earlier a constant wail of sirens could be heard as emergency services rushed to the scene on what is one of the suburb’s busiest streets.

A video posted on social media after the incident shows two ambulances at the scene as well as at least three police cars and a fire truck.

More to come