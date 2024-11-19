Danny Jaz was sentenced to 16½ years in prison and his brother to 17 years.

Both were ordered to serve 50% of the total sentence before they are eligible for parole.

They are both appealing against their convictions and sentences.

The court heard that Roberto Jaz did not accept his convictions and did not believe he had done anything wrong.

Danny Jaz admitted a raft of offending and will appeal against a number of further convictions resulting from charges on which he was found guilty by the presiding judge.

The appeal for both men was set for October 14 and 15 this year.

The dates had to be vacated as at least one of the lawyers involved was unable to attend.

As of September 2023, taxpayers had footed a legal aid bill of almost $900,000 for the defence of the rapist brothers.

That figure is expected to increase significantly in relation to their appeal.

Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz