Mama Hooch rapist brothers' appeal will not be heard until July 2025

Anna Leask
By
Senior Journalist - crime and justice·NZ Herald·
Brothers Danny and Roberto Jaz have been jailed for sexually attacking women at the Mama Hooch bar in Christchurch. Video / NZ Herald

The High Court appeal for Mama Hooch rapist brothers Danny and Roberto Jaz will not be heard until July 2025 – almost two years after they were jailed.

Two days have been set aside for the court to hear the sex offenders' appeals against some of their convictions and their sentences.

Sydney-born siblings Danny Jaz, 40, and Roberto Jaz, 38, were jailed in August 2023 after being convicted of 69 charges between them, including rape, sexual violation, indecent assault, stupefying, disabling, making intimate recordings of women without their knowledge or consent and supplying illicit drugs.

The brothers, described in court as prolific and predatory offenders, targeted female patrons and staff at their family bar Mama Hooch in Christchurch, drugging and sexually assaulting them.

Danny Jaz was sentenced to 16½ years in prison and his brother to 17 years.

Both were ordered to serve 50% of the total sentence before they are eligible for parole.

They are both appealing against their convictions and sentences.

The court heard that Roberto Jaz did not accept his convictions and did not believe he had done anything wrong.

Danny Jaz admitted a raft of offending and will appeal against a number of further convictions resulting from charges on which he was found guilty by the presiding judge.

The appeal for both men was set for October 14 and 15 this year.

The dates had to be vacated as at least one of the lawyers involved was unable to attend.

As of September 2023, taxpayers had footed a legal aid bill of almost $900,000 for the defence of the rapist brothers.

That figure is expected to increase significantly in relation to their appeal.

Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz

