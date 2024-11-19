The High Court appeal for Mama Hooch rapist brothers Danny and Roberto Jaz will not be heard until July 2025 – almost two years after they were jailed.
Two days have been set aside for the court to hear the sex offenders' appeals against some of their convictions and their sentences.
Sydney-born siblings Danny Jaz, 40, and Roberto Jaz, 38, were jailed in August 2023 after being convicted of 69 charges between them, including rape, sexual violation, indecent assault, stupefying, disabling, making intimate recordings of women without their knowledge or consent and supplying illicit drugs.
The brothers, described in court as prolific and predatory offenders, targeted female patrons and staff at their family bar Mama Hooch in Christchurch, drugging and sexually assaulting them.